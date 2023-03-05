Montana independent voters need to wake up to the moves being made by the 2023 Legislature to limit the independent voter's ability to have his vote count. One bill that, thank goodness, did not make it to a floor vote would have mandated closed primaries which would not allow Independent voters to make their choice known in primary elections.

Another bill, HB 598, would ban the option of using rank choice voting which, if approved by vote of the people, would allow more choice in voting in the general elections. HB 598 which would ban one possible option to provide more fair elections is moving forward in the Montana House at this time.

I am tired of voting for the least worst candidate in our general elections. Neither the Democratic nor the Republican parties are providing candidates whom independent voters can support and now they are trying to eliminate options for independent voters to have their voices heard by attempting to institute closed primaries and a ban on rank choice voting.

Please let your representatives know that you want to keep voting options, such as open primaries and a rank choice option, that will promote free, fair elections.

William Belden

Billings