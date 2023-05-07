Montana’s so-called “Freedom Caucus” would be more aptly called “Free Dumb Caucus” because they hand out dumb like it has no price.

Their anti-freedom policies, rhetoric, book bans, and the censuring of an elected representative for “lack of decorum” who dared to speak truth, are making Montana a worldwide laughingstock. They say they are for freedom of speech but demonstrate otherwise.

You cannot be pro-freedom and simultaneously anti-choice any more than you can be pro-life while being anti-health care. Puritanical policies to deny women and transgender people freedom over their own bodies and punishing doctors for performing medically necessary procedures is a despicable demonstration of their religiously skewed ignorance.

Pro-life is even more irrational. If they cared about actual children, they’d keep every Tom, Dick and Dirty Harry from obtaining assault rifles to shoot up schools, theaters, churches, stores, birthday parties, etc. How does that square with any concern for the “sanctity of life”? If the power-mad Republican supermajority continues to pass out free dumb, they will find themselves as extinct as their 1850s predecessors, The Know Nothing Party.

Wanda LaCroix

Missoula