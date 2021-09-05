Letter to the editor: Free speech is under attack by left

Most Americans want the three basic rights upon which our Declaration of Independence was founded – life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The far left Soros’ Democratic party would only grant one of these — life (they need that to get your vote). But once you and I have life, we Americans want liberty — the freedom to pursue our goals, and time and space to dream — the pursuit of happiness.
The right of liberty implies freedom, and no right is under more threat right now than that of free speech. This is because free speech is the right to think independently. This is a big problem for the current Democratic party, various colleges, and the internet media (Facebook, Twitter, Google, etc.). We test our ideas in speech against opposing ideas as we try to get things right. This is how Congress works to find a reasonable compromise for laws that work for all of us.
The Left’s cancel culture is determined to shut down free speech. Free speech will uncover flaws in arguments and arrive at conclusions about culture, morals, practical policy, (and the truth) that the left doesn’t like. The left is not interested in truth but in power; and since free speech conducted in good faith means you never know who will win, they can’t take a chance on free speech discovering the truth. The media is fond of “politically correct” misinformation, so be careful who you listen to before you vote again.
Stuart Deans
Billings