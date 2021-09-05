Letter to the editor: Free speech is under attack by left

Most Americans want the three basic rights upon which our Declaration of Independence was founded – life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The far left Soros’ Democratic party would only grant one of these — life (they need that to get your vote). But once you and I have life, we Americans want liberty — the freedom to pursue our goals, and time and space to dream — the pursuit of happiness.

The right of liberty implies freedom, and no right is under more threat right now than that of free speech. This is because free speech is the right to think independently. This is a big problem for the current Democratic party, various colleges, and the internet media (Facebook, Twitter, Google, etc.). We test our ideas in speech against opposing ideas as we try to get things right. This is how Congress works to find a reasonable compromise for laws that work for all of us.