Letter to the editor: Freedom comes with dose of responsibility

Land of the free and home of the brave. That’s our American motto. No one discounts the bravery our soldiers muster on battlefield after battlefield. However, considering how “free” we are is another matter. Most would accept that being free to live life as we choose (within a civil society), requires a sense of responsibility and self-control. I’m not talking about the self-righteous and self-serving brand of morality dished out by freedom-loving conservative fundamentalists. This cult, made up of closet apartheid, celebrity-worshiping, Christian Taliban Trump fanatics have distorted the concept of “freedom” to its breaking point.

One example is encouraging Corey Stapleton to run for president. Sure folks are free to do so, but such an outward display of irresponsibility further suggests Montanans lack a well-developed understanding of the consequences of their actions. There are other similar examples that have led to dire and long-lasting consequences for Montana in terms of health policy, gun legislation, environmental and hunting legislation, birth control, and equal opportunity to housing and employment.

I’m talking about freedom with a dose of responsibility that considers public safety and the health and economic well-being of others. I am talking about exhibiting personal freedoms that tolerate diverse beliefs and behaviors of others who do not pose tangible threats. I am describing living within a modern, multi-cultural society that offers all the freedom to find their own happiness without trampling on those who walk a different path. This is what makes a country great.

Jeff Meide

Billings