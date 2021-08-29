Letter to the editor: Freedom isn't worth much, if you're dead.

COVID-19 by the numbers: I challenge The Billings Gazette to write an article showing infection rates, hospitalizations, deaths, and other relevant data, comparing the Bullock administration, and Gianforte's administration. Both administrations had a Republican majority. We (Montana) are currently seeing our health care systems challenged as evidenced by The Gazette letter to the editor that 110 local doctors recently signed, begging Montanans to get vaccinated and mask up.

It's worth noting, that the current Legislature passed a law forbidding private business from requiring vaccination as a condition of employment, which Gianforte, signed into law. And, as I understand it, Montana is the only state to have passed such a law. Montana had some of the best COVID numbers prior to the recent laws. It is time to reconsider these facts the next time you go to the ballot box. Freedom isn't worth much, if you end up on a ventilator, or dead.