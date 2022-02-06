 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Freedom to Vote Act favored by most

  • 0

Polls show the Freedom to Vote Act was favored by the majority of Americans. Yet Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., voted against it. Last week he sent emails about his vote against it saying it was a federal takeover.

While we don't necessarily agree with every provision in the voting rights bill, answer us this: What is wrong with having federal minimum standards for federal elections for the purpose of electing federal congressional members who collect a federal paycheck paid for by federal taxes?

In other words, what’s wrong with leveling the playing field across the 50 states?

Caryl Cox of Polson

Stephanie Brancati of Big Arm

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Adam Meier

Letter to the editor: Adam Meier

I was alarmed by a recent article in The Billings Gazette in which a blatantly misleading statement regarding nursing home reimbursement was a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News