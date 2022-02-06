Letter to the editor: Freedom to Vote Act favored by most

Polls show the Freedom to Vote Act was favored by the majority of Americans. Yet Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., voted against it. Last week he sent emails about his vote against it saying it was a federal takeover.
While we don't necessarily agree with every provision in the voting rights bill, answer us this: What is wrong with having federal minimum standards for federal elections for the purpose of electing federal congressional members who collect a federal paycheck paid for by federal taxes?
In other words, what’s wrong with leveling the playing field across the 50 states?
Caryl Cox of Polson
Stephanie Brancati of Big Arm