Letter to the editor: Fuel prices rise faster than they sink

So it seems the price of fuel at the pump has taken a radical turn from the downward trend. This is certainly noticed by everyone when they fill their vehicles; if they can even afford to fill their tanks at these prices.

My wonderment is this: Why is it that the price at the pump rises within a very few days when the rhetoric of this and that is spread as propaganda, i.e. foreign countries reduce production, the war in Ukraine, and of course the shut down of some U.S. refineries for maintenance.

On the other hand why does it take months for the price of fuel to drop when the market price of a barrel of oil is significantly dropping?

It seems if the price at the pump can increase nearly overnight, why can't the price drop just as quickly?

David Shreeve

Roundup