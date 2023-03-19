The Last Best Place is the unofficial nickname for Montana. Upon hearing this, one often thinks of the beautiful landscapes, wildlife, big sky. For me, I also think about the great folks who call Montana home; friendly, willingness to help a neighbor and stranger and community concerned.

So, as the Legislature tackles Medicaid reimbursement rates, notably for nursing homes, I hope our legislators will remember that Montanans have a strong commitment to helping folks. We have the money to fully fund Medicaid rates for providers, so lets do it. The people impacted are our neighbors, family members and folks who helped make Montana the last best place. Please take a minute to speak up and tell your legislator to support HB 649. We've lost 11 nursing homes already. The facts are clear and supported by a study the state paid $2.9 million for. Why ignore the conclusions?