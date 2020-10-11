Letter to the editor: Fund West End reservoir

I was very concerned with the recent retirement of Dave Mumford, that the West End Reservoir project would be placed on the back burner. The Sept. 23 article in The Gazette was a very pleasant surprise. The project is back with the city council and the process seems to be moving forward.

As a resident of Billings for 65 years, I have watched our city expand year after year. I am proud to say I am from Billings.

We now have another opportunity to put more Magic in our city. The West End Reservoirs will serve our community in many positive ways. The city will vastly improve its water supply (a real safety issue) while creating many opportunities for our residents to recreate on these reservoirs. The West End Reservoirs will provide fishing, boating, floating, swimming, hiking, picnicking, etc. In fact, I can't wait to take my grandchildren fishing on these reservoirs.

With the reservoirs, the city will see continued growth and will add to the many reasons why people will want to be a part of our community. The West End Reservoirs will simply be a very positive asset. The reservoirs will be enjoyed for many years into the future.