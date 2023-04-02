For our consummate human expression, we need each other to show up in good faith, cooperation and truth telling for our best collective wisdom. Openness to feedback is essential to expose blind spots and biases and to self-correct.

Fundamentalism is strict adherence to rigid beliefs and the dedication to not change one’s mind. The current capture of extremist Republicans by fixed partisan ideologues and dogmatic Christian nationalists exposes a dangerous twofold setback. This unholy alliance, unwilling to adapt or learn from mistakes, jeopardizes bringing our knowledge to any collective project guided by the totality of human intelligence.

“Hubris syndrome” is a real diagnosis of some people in positions of power. It can create a superiority complex and excessive self-confidence leading to decisions based on their own desires rather than the best interests of the people they serve. Stoking divisiveness, turning everyone against everyone, is just the distraction the oligarchic class needs to undermine meaningful collective advance of the greater good.

The prevailing adversarial display of extremist GOP leadership and their religious zealotry exposes a very real threat and danger to our shared way forward. They are stripping away rights and legislating their morality while consolidating power, control and dominance.

Current extremist Republicans have a capitalist-dominant world view and a rigged corporate economy and authoritarian style that is appallingly inadequate to this complex historical moment. At an unprecedented pivotal moment of serious reckoning, they are pointing us all toward an unnecessarily hard landing ahead…politically, economically and ecologically.

Greg Jahn

Billings