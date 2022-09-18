Letter to the editor: Funding for Billings School District 2

Funding for Billings Public schools is extremely complex; however, something that might be helpful in attempting to understand the basics is the following:

• Bonds are for buildings and levies are for learning.

• Billings Public Schools is/are actually two districts — K through 8 (elementary district) and 9th through 12th (high school district).

• Each district has its own funding for education of students with monies allocated for the elementary district separate from monies allocated for the high school district. Based on enrollment, 80% of needed monies for educating students comes from the state of Montana with 20% expected to be paid by local taxpayers. That is why local taxpayers are asked to vote for an elementary levy and/or a high school levy in order to provide the 20% needed to educate our students. If a levy does not pass, it is our students who have to get by with less.

• In 2013, the Billings taxpayers voted in favor of a $122.3 million elementary bond. These monies could only be used for elementary buildings. None of those funds could be used for any high school buildings. For example, in order to provide air conditioning for West High, the local taxpayers will need to vote for a high school bond.

Janna Hafer, Billings Public Schools, School Board Trustee, Planning & Development Committee Chair