Letter to the Editor: Future Congressman, Thomas Flanagan

Thomas Flanagan is running for Montana State House District 57. He graduated from Absarokee High School in 2010 and was very active in school, including membership in the FFA and 4-H as well as in band, choir and playing the piano. And then there was the Senior Class President thing!

Most of the ranchers I have met in rural Montana have been highly intelligent and extremely independent. Their hard work and perseverance paid off regarding their success as professionals.

Tommy is no exception. He attended Pacific Lutheran University from 2010 – 2014, where he double-majored in German and political science. Tommy graduated with a bachelor’s degree and was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship teaching English to German high school students for a year. Then he went to Berlin, where he worked almost a year as a programs assistant for the Global Bridges Organization. Before departing Germany, Tommy worked as a flight attendant for Lufthansa, based in Frankfort. He flew internationally, learning about the idiosyncrasies of people in different countries.

Tommy landed at Georgetown University Graduate School of Foreign Service, earning a master’s degree after completion of his majors in German and European studies with emphasis on international relations.

Finally, after parachuting into a horse pasture on his ranch (just kidding), Tommy currently works remotely for an organization assisting high school German teachers by helping them gain access to German language teaching materials.

“I have always valued my rural upbringing and want to contribute to keeping Montana the Last Best Place. As a product of rural PUBLIC education myself, I think we need to refocus on education, fully fund and equip teachers to do the best they can for our students and get paid at least a living wage,” Flanagan says.

Obviously, Tommy Flanagan is smart and empathetic to all Montanans and is the ideal choice for our next Representative for Montana State House District 57.

Lynn Leroy Arney

Absarokee