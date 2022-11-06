Letter to the editor: Gary Buchanan aligns with the far left

The candidacy of Gary Buchanan to be our Eastern Montana U.S. Representative needs to be rejected by the voters. It is apparent his so-called Independent candidacy is far outside of the mainstream's needs and beliefs. In fact, his positions align most closely to the far left Democratic Party.

His recent campaign brochure calls for "Privacy and Freedoms" for Montanans. These positions echo those from Planned Parenthood, the League of Conservation Voters and the ACLU. The worst of his positions promotes abortion rights for all. Apparently, he believes that a pregnancy is not a blessing and human life is only a choice. This resonates with those who believe abortion is a right and an absolute freedom.

According to MT-DPHHS data from 1974 to 2020, there have been 118,311 abortions performed in this state. This is the entire population of Billings and Laurel that were never born. For just a moment consider what that many births would have added to our state's population, families with children, labor force and future generations.

Another concern on Mr. Buchanan's candidacy is that politicians of both sides, present and past, have endorsed him. Apparently their values have been wrongly compromised by their desire to replace a conservative representative like Matt Rosendale who has deeply held positions and values. Legislators in D.C who are an independent align themselves with a political party for committee assignments. Mr. Buchanan will be a defacto Democrat and vote according to their agenda and not for us.

Mike Carlson

Glendive