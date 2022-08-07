Letter to the editor: Gary Buchanan can work across aisle

I am proud to have served as a Republican all my life. I have been the vice-chairman of the Montana State Republican Party. I served two terms as a Republican county commissioner here in Yellowstone County. I worked 10 plus years for Republican Sen. Conrad Burns as his state director. I was appointed Montana U.S. Marshal by a Republican president. I also forgot to mention a run as a Republican for the U.S. Congress, but I came up short.

I remember being so proud of this country and now I fear for our grandkid’s future. This is no longer the strong Republican Party of the 80s. It is a party that seeks to keep power and forgets the people who pull the wagon for this country. The people who struggle each day to provide for their families. The power struggle has not worked.

We are a nation of 332,403,650 plus and we end up with two choices for a position that is the most powerful in the world today. Our coffee shop conversations concluded that the party leadership on boths sides has failed to provide solid thinking, capable individuals to lead this great nation we have been given. People in Montana want leadership that is not party driven. They want someone who is not a wingnut. They want someone who will listen to our needs.

I am supporting Gary Buchanan for the following reasons. He is smart. He understands business. He knows about inflation and what caused it. He has run the Montana Department of Commerce. He has led in the community with crime control issues. He knows that our ag community is the number one wagon puller. But more importantly, he can work with the Republicans and Democrats.

I, like Gary, believe we are all Montana Americans who love this great state. America is in a real mess today and we need new ideas and new energy to get our compass back. I hope you can join Maggie and I and vote for Gary Buchanan for U.S. Congress. Thanks for reading.

S/Dwight MacKay, retired U.S. Marshal, District of Montana

Billings