Letter to the editor: Gary Buchanan gets noteworthy endorsements

It’s not every day that two prominent Montanans with life-long allegiance to their divergent major political parties break ranks with their Democrat and Republican roots to jointly declare the best person for the job is a true Independent.

What makes it even more noteworthy is that these two prominent figures in the Democrat and Republican Parties opposed each other in a hard-fought 1992 election for the governor’s chair. It continues to be an historic event in Montana, to be sure, and deserves public attention.

Dorothy Bradley, an icon in the state Democrat Party, and Marc Racicot, a two-term Montana governor and nationally known republic strategist, came together in Helena recently to declare their support for Independent Gary Buchanan of Billings who is challenging incumbent Matt Rosendale in the newly created Montana Second Congressional District.

As noted by Montana Free Press reporter Erick Dietrich, Bradley and Racicot stressed that “… Buchanan’s campaign represents a chance for voters in Montana’s Eastern District, which includes Billings, Great Falls and Helena, to choose something other than the divisive partisanship that has come to dominate Montana politics in recent years.”

While there are primaries in both major political parties and several third-party candidates, Buchanan’s focus is on unseating Rosendale.

I first met Gary when I moved to Billings in 1980. He is a quality person worth every voter’s consideration. I support him and urge you to visit BuchananforMontana.com.

Peter Fox

Big Timber

