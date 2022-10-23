 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Gary Buchanan is a person of integrity

I am writing this letter to support Gary Buchanan as a candidate to represent the Eastern Congressional District in Congress. He will do an excellent job representing the interests of the citizens of Montana. It is essential that we vote for Gary Buchanan in order to defeat Rosendale. As part of that process, we need Democrats, Independents and moderate Republicans to support Buchanan. Every vote that is cast for Penny Ronning is a vote that increases the likelihood that Buchanan will lose the election. For that reason, I encourage Montanans to vote for Gary Buchanan for Congress.

James Molloy

Helena

