Letter to the editor: Gary Buchanan is right for Montana

I consider myself an informed voter and an excellent resource are candidate websites. Imagine my surprise reviewing Matt Rosendale’s web pages and finding his site rigorously cleansed of all president 45 references. Senator Jon Tester is mentioned many times but NO 45.

This cleansing makes me wonder how 45 supporters feel about Rosendale throwing 45 off the bus. The Tester references is backing the bus over 45. Rosendale’s web cleansing demonstrates his lack of integrity, trustworthiness and constancy. After all Rosendale often touted his 45 “cred”.

Rosendale’s Web presence appears to show bi-partisan governance. Not true. Rosendale consistently votes against women, children, veterans, medical choice, education, and healthcare. He’s a wolf in sheep's clothing.

I’m looking for an Eastern Montana U.S. House District candidate who consistently gives allegiance and dedication to all Montana citizens. My vote in the November election will be cast for Gary Buchanan. After personal discussions with Gary and reviewing his candidate literature I’m confident he won’t throw Montanans off or under the bus. Meet Gary at buchananformontana.com.

Our Democracy requires us to participate. If you are not registered to vote do so now. Then cast your vote for Montanans, democracy, medical privacy and your individual rights.

Mike Dyrdahl

Helena