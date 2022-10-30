Letter to the editor: Gary Buchanan possesses character, honesty, integrity

On Oct. 2, an editorial appeared in the Billings Gazette entitled “Your vote counts, use it wisely." The editorial listed the history of the numerous votes Rep. Rosendale has cast against legislation that supported critically needed Veterans Legislation.

A day after the editorial ran, a PAC registered as Disabled Veterans PAC, put up a YouTube ad endorsing Matt Rosendale. This out-of-state PAC is funded by a Virginia real estate developer, The largest construction company in Florida, a Florida mortgage broker and three California firms — ROI Ventures, VETCOMM, and Beverly Hills Publishing.

The claims made in this video are ludicrous. The fact remains that Matt Rosendale does not support veterans. He voted twice against the construction of the Southwest Montana veteran’s home. His primary campaign website said Mr. Rosendale had dedicated his life to working for Montanans — despite moving to Montana when he was 42. He voted against the PACT Act and was one of 19 House members to vote against final passage of the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act which funds our military.

By contrast, Gary Buchanan is a lifelong public servant having served Montana governors of both political parties. Character, honesty, selflessness, decisiveness, trust and integrity are the bedrock characteristics of a good public servant. Gary Buchanan possesses all of these and is the kind of individual we need representing us in Congress.

Elton “Mick” Ringsak,

US Army Major, 27th Combat Engr Br, VN 68-69

Butte