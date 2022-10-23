Letter to the editor: Gary Buchanan will better represent Montana

I strongly support Gary Buchanan over Matt Rosendale for the U.S. House of Representatives. Gary offers independent thinking with an awareness of what matters to Montana. He also understands the "big picture" of economics as well as the difficulties that high inflation presents. Gary recognizes that unrestricted immigration must be brought under control but that there's more to the solution than just building a wall.

Rosendale has frequently aligned himself with the far-right radicals. If he has an awareness of the intricacies of regional and national economics, he seldom demonstrates it. Rosendale has on more than one occasion spoken one way in Montana and acted a different way in Washington.

In these turbulent times we need someone who can think beyond politics to find solutions. We need proven understanding of both large and small-scale economics. Perhaps most importantly we need Montana honesty.

I encourage you to do your own research into these two candidates and am confident you will find that Gary Buchanan will better represent Montana in a more balanced, knowledgeable and truthful manner.

Don Olsen

Billings