Letter to the editor: Gary Buchanan will do a great job in Washington

I was introduced to Gary and his wife Norma about 20 years ago. Both are hardworking, family oriented, community and civic-minded individuals. Gary has proven that he can work with all sides as he ran the Department of Commerce for Democratic Gov. Ted Schwinden and served as the chair of the Montana Board of Investments for Democratic Gov. Schweitzer. Then Republican Gov. Marc Racicot hired him to run a task force to redesign how state government works as well as the chair of the Montana Board of Crime Control. He was well liked by all three governors and did great work for the citizens of Montana.