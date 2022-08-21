Letter to the editor: Gary Buchanan will get things done

Over and over, I hear my friends and family saying how they are disappointed and frustrated with all the abrasive and disrespectful politics in our country today. Both the Democratic party and the Republican party have some very extreme positions, and most are totally inflexible. Our political parties seem to say: “It is my way or no way." Most of us are more reasonable than that.

Well now we have something we can do to start correcting this negative political climate. We can vote in a candidate for U.S. House District 2 who is known for good sound government and for working with all, to accomplish what will benefit all. Gary Buchanan will not only erase some of the obnoxious rhetoric as our representative, he will also work to get things done. And, as a side benefit, it will shout to both of our political parties that we are tired of the extreme politicking that has been going on for the last few years. Let’s place our votes for House where it will do the most good, let’s vote for Gary Buchanan. If everyone who wants a favorable change will vote for Gary he will win in a landslide. Let’s start to end the politics we can’t stand.