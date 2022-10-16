Letter to the editor: Gary Buchanan will make Montana proud

I am supporting Gary Buchanan for Montana’s Eastern District for the U.S. House of Representatives. I worked for Gary during his term as director of the Montana Department of Commerce. He appointed me as manager of the federally funded Community Development Block Grant Program which provided approximately $6 million a year for community facilities, housing and economic development projects.

His goal was always to be fair in awarding grants for the most serious community needs for projects that were well planned and had strong community support. He was a good administrator and always open to suggestions from his staff for how make Commerce programs more effective and efficient. These are the characteristics that would make him a great Congressman for Montana. He would be a bipartisan, thoughtful problem solver who would make Montana proud.

This is in contrast to Matt Rosendale who is consistently ultra-partisan and negative as he simply regurgitates MAGA talking points rather than demonstrating a meaningful understanding of the current issues facing Montana and the nation.

His past votes against the PACT bill to provide help to veterans sickened by toxic chemicals and against providing military aid to Ukraine are typical of how he represents us. As a sportsman, I found it particularly galling that Rosendale opposed extending the Pittman-Robertson Act funding which uses a small excise tax on firearms and ammunition to support state wildlife management. This is a program that has benefited Montana sportsmen and women for years. His opposition simply reflects his ignorance.

David Cole

Helena