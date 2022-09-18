Letter to the editor: Gary Buchanan will work with all

I have been a life-long Republican. I support conservative fiscal policies and believe in individual freedoms. However, I cannot support the radical MAGA Republicans. I believe their hardline policies regarding religion, freedom of choice, AK47s, mask mandates and vaccinations are part of an all-encompassing agenda that aspires to tell citizens what to think and recognizes only one standard.

In 1787, The Continental Congress was comprised of slave owners, abolitionists, federalists, industrialists, cotton farmers and state’s rights advocates. Many of them hated each other. They were locked in Independence Hall for six months. Working together, compromising some of the own beliefs, they wrote the Constitution. Although the document was flawed and had to be amended, it founded a country that has survived and flourished. I am tired of politicians slinging insults at opponents. They need to understand and work with all Americans to rebuild a country where people of different beliefs are included and respected. They should look for consensus instead of fighting for extremist policies. I am hoping to see independent candidates. That’s why I am voting for Gary Buchanan.