Letter to the editor: Gazette endorsement ignores problem

In the race for Superintendent of Public Instruction, three candidates appear on our ballot: Melissa Romano, Elsie Arntzen and Kevin Leatherbarrow. In the Oct. 12 endorsement of Romano, The Gazette failed to even mention Mr. Leatherbarrow, who holds a master’s degree in education and has taught for more than 15 years.

It also failed to address the elephant in the room: Romano’s husband, Eric Lehman. Last November, Lehman resigned from his teaching post in Helena. A month later he was charged with possession of cocaine, LSD, methamphetamine, and psilocybin mushroom. That traffic stop occurred earlier August, and Lehman continued to teach children all the way through November.

James Conner of the Flathead Memo, who typically champions Democrats, wrote: “Voters will wonder, justifiably, whether Romano knew what her husband was doing, and whether she attempted to help him conceal his alleged crimes.”

If Romano cannot educate teachers, even her own husband, about the dangers and consequences of using drugs, how can we expect her to do the same for children?