Letter to the editor: Gazette forgets janitorial workers

The April 10, Gazette editorial thanking people left out the janitorial workers. Well I guess they did mention people with a broom. Really? The commercial cleaning services everywhere are providing way more services than just sweeping the floor. We are the front line trying to stop the spread of this virus. I have a dedicated crew that heroically reports to RiverStone Health Clinic every day to clean and disinfect the clinic. Once again the Gazette Editorial Board has shown its out-of-touch elitist viewpoint.