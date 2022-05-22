Letter to the editor: Get Gary Buchanan on the ballot

The rumor is that our current representative to the U.S. House, Matt Rosendale, is afraid to get into debates for the office that he holds. If Rosendale is afraid to debate Republicans or Democrats, there is an Independent, Gary Buchanan, who is darn likely to saddle up and have a real debate matching wits and facts so Montana voters can honestly see who really has Montana interests at heart.

The trouble with being an Independent is that Buchanan will need to get 8,722 signatures just to get on the ballot, while other politicians just pay a fee. And even though Buchanan doesn’t get to be on the ballot until November, those signatures have to be turned to the County election offices by the 30th of May.

Here is my recommendation. Find Buchanan’s ad in the paper or go to Gary Buchanan, Independent For U.S. House of Representatives (buchananformontana.com) sign a petition and help get Gary on the ballot. I also think Buchanan should challenge Rosendale to a debate at the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale this weekend. I’m sure we would enjoy watching Rosendale’s conservative cowpucky fly.

Richard Seitz,

Helena

