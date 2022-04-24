Letter to the editor: Get out to vote

No matter which party one belongs to, it behooves us all to make our voice heard in the forthcoming midterm elections. There are many important issues for us all to address, from who we want to represent us in government, to education issues, to the direction we want our government, nation to take. No matter what one's viewpoint is it is up to the voters to make their voice heard through the vote.

Don't let anyone tell you your vote doesn't matter. Our country is in serious trouble right now and everyone's vote does count. It is up to us voters, taxpayers to choose the future course of our nation. It is too important right now to not vote, no matter your view. Get out and use your voice, vote to express what you want the future to be like for our country.