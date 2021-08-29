Letter to the editor: Get over yourself and get the vaccine

Back in May, there was a man speaking during a Zoom call with John Dickerson on Face the Nation. They were talking politics and the gentleman told John, “It will always be us against them.”

Why? Who is us, and who is them?

Montana Rep. Wylie Galt, a Republican, said May 2 in the Billings Gazette that they have had to force their ideas on people. Force?

Our election officials in Montana have found no voter fraud in any county, yet Republicans have passed bills to make it harder for folks to vote. If we want photo IDs, then the state should issue them to everyone. It needs to be done in a manner that will include all voters, even the poor, those who don’t have transportation and other homebound people. Our Legislature is very smart, they should be able to figure that out so no one gets left behind.

In reality, we are all guilty of the “us and them” thing in politics and now we see it in science. Rather than call each other out, we need to call each other and talk. That can be hard.