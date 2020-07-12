Letter to the editor: Get rid of Confederate memorials

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I agree with the June 28 Gazette opinion that we need to remove all Confederate statues and memorials. James Longstreet was third most important Confederate general in the Civil War, yet there are numerous lessor generals that have more memorials than James Longstreet does.

Why is this you ask? Because James Longstreet was the only Confederate general that embraced integration after the Civil War.You need to study his involvement in forming an integrated police force in New Orleans and his defeat by an army of white supremacists at the Battle of Liberty Place.

I submit to you that all Confederate memorials were erected by white supremacists as a way to keep the black man down.I think we need to destroy all Confederate memorials and instead erect memorials to the black and white people who were lynched during the period of the KKK and to the millions of blacks who were denied voting privileges because of Jim Crow laws.

We should leave all other memorials alone.

This opinion comes from someone who believes All Lives Matter.

Michael Bernhardt

Park City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0