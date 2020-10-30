Letter to the editor: Get rid of endorsements

What is really behind your recent political endorsements? You ruminated back and forth about Rosendale or Williams. You mention his reinsurance program, but then say it depends on the Affordable Care Act, which Rosendale pledged to get rid of. Does that mean we can hold The Gazette partly responsible if he’s elected, the ACA goes away, and over 100,000 Montanans lose their health insurance? Your conclusion seems to be Rosendale deserves endorsement because it’s his turn.

Downing, a millionaire who can afford an out of state hunting license but lies to get a cheaper Montana license, gets your endorsement for auditor? And you endorsed Gianforte whose “mere” misdemeanor conviction was for a violent offense?

You must think Downings’s and Gianforte’s criminal convictions don’t reflect their character. Had this law breaking occurred when they were teens, I would probably agree they deserve the chance to prove that’s not who they really are. But both criminal convictions are recent, and neither has taken responsibility for his behavior.