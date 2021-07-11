Letter to the editor: Get vaccinated so you can vote for Trump in 2024

Donald Trump received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January before he left the White House, then the second at his resort at Mara Lago a month later. In an interview with FOX news anchor, Sean Hannity, on March 17, he reaffirmed that he was vaccinated and urged his followers to get the shot.
COVID isn’t “just the flu." None of us has any inherited immunity to it. At Billings Clinic, both the ICU and the COVID floor are now full of younger patients with the disease, not all with serious, preexisting conditions. Even if you don’t die, COVID can leave you with life-long breathing issues: tiredness, shortness of breath, internal lung scarring, expensive steroid inhalers, and you might even have to drag around oxygen.
Trump obviously doesn’t believe any of the weird, negative theories about COVID vaccines, and he’d like you to be around to vote for him in 2024. Please take his advice and get the vaccine.
Sharie Pyke
Billings