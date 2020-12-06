Letter to the editor: Get zoning code right

Billings has been rewriting zoning regulations that control subdivision and commercial development, landscaping and signs. In August, the draft document was provided to the city council and county commissioners. The county commissioners made subdivision rules which specify roof slope, number of windows and doors, driveway cuts, and home type optional. The city staff has recommended mandating that all subdivisions annexed into the city have at least two types of housing; subdivisions such as Ironwood would no longer be acceptable. The council has extended the first reading twice and will hear the proposals from staff at their Dec. 14 meeting.

Four city council members (Pam Purinton, Frank Ewalt, Roy Neese and Mike Boyett) reached out to stakeholders such as developers, sign owners, and tavern and casino owners by phone, email, and an in-person meeting to explain some of the major changes. The meeting was restricted to 25 as required by the health department; masks and hand sanitizer were available. Multiple developers expressed concern that the rules would increase construction costs and make it difficult for many to purchase a home. The casino rules as written would not allow them to rebuild at their current location if 50% or more of the property was destroyed by a fire or other event. Casino owners, commercial property developers, and sign owners expressed that Project ReCode rules would devalue their property and result in a “taking” that courts may hold taxpayers accountable to pay. Please slow down and get it right.