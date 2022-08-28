Letter to the editor: Getting answers from our lawmakers

I wrote letters on June 21, 2022 to Sen. Daines, Rep. Rosendale and Rep. Zinke and asked them to explain to me why you are able to buy and AR15, which is an assault weapon, but you are nor able to own or buy a machine gun which is also an assault weapon.

I received a letter from Senator Daines but he did not answer my question, "Why you can buy and AR15 but you can't buy a machine gun?" He avoided the question.

It has been over a month since I wrote my letter and I still haven't heard back from Rosendale and Zinke. I told them we should ban all assault weapons and make stricter gun laws.

I have a right to ask my question and they have an obligation to answer my question.

The people of Montana have the right to ask the same question and get an answer. So, people of Montana get busy and write your letters. We have had over 700 people killed by assault weapons. How many more need to die before something is done to stop the killings?

Daines, Rosendale, and Zinke don't have the guts to answer my question or do away with assault weapons so we need to do away with them and vote for people who do have the guts to do the right thing and stop all the killing by assault weapons.

I am still waiting for my answer, it's been over a month.

Ron Kuneff

Billings