Letter to the editor: Gianforte and Juras are good for Montana

With Rep. Greg Gianforte and Kristen Juras at the top of the ticket, Montana has a very bright future. Gianforte and Juras are both champions of conservatism, and that is something we are desperately in need of in Helena.

The Gianforte-Juras approach is simple: reduce waste, streamline processes and pass the savings on to the taxpayers. For the past 16 years our state’s government has grown, with no end in sight, and no improvement to the services we receive.

Gianforte and Juras have both talked extensively about making the various state agencies work more efficiently for all Montanans. Under Democratic leadership these organizations have failed to define a successful outcome, and therefore have failed to serve Montanans. A Gianforte-Juras ticket would take a top down approach to ensuring that these agencies have clearly defined and achievable goals, that will benefit everyone across Montana.

For 16 years Democrats have grown government agencies, without improving their services. Gianforte and Juras are the only team who has committed to take on the challenge or righting that ship, and they are the team who can succeed at making Montana’s government work for its citizens.

Scott Aspenlieder

Billings

