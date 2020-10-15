Letter to the editor: Gianforte didn't inform us

Occasionally I listen to a radio show called “Montana Talks.” Since Greg Gianforte has been our congressional representative I heard him interviewed by the talk show host a number of times when congress was in session. He was actually there on the house floor. I also remember that he would state that he would have to go to his seat on the house floor and go vote on something. I never heard him inform us, the people who he represents what he was voting on or how he was voting. I, and I am sure some inquiring minds, would like to know what he was voting on and how he was voting. Maybe he felt this political stuff was so complicated that those of us ordinary unsophisticated voters would not understand it. Something to think about when you vote in November.