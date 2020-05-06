Letter to the editor: Gianforte dishonest on finances

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After being accused of insider trading by Attorney General Tim Fox’s campaign, recent reporting has revealed that Rep. Greg Gianforte has broken his promise to Montanans, having failed to put his substantial financial assets into a blind trust.

In 2017, Gianforte pledged to "put all his assets in a blind trust to avoid any conflict of interest." Gianforte admits lying about that pledge, now saying that his investments are made by a money manager as part of a “blind investment agreement,” an invented term used by Gianforte to paper over his initial promise to Montanans.

Blind trusts are important because they prevent trustees from seeing how their assets are invested. Under his “blind investment agreement,” Gianforte can regularly check his public congressional financial disclosures — enabling him to monitor his portfolio’s holdings and performance — thereby undermining the entire purpose of the blind trust, which aims to keep elected officials from making decisions based on their personal financial interests.

I call on Gianforte to lay out a timeline for placing his stocks into a legitimate blind trust, as he pledged to do years ago. After this latest brazen dishonesty, it’s the least he can do.

Robyn Driscoll

Billings

