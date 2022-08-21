Letter to the editor: Gianforte failing at being governor

Gov. Greg Gianforte ran for governor of Montana twice. He seemed to think he was up for the job. Now that he is elected he is utterly failing to address the tough challenges of the job.

Seven Montana nursing homes closed in the last year. Meanwhile, the governor is telling the struggling remaining long-term care providers to invent a new business model, without lifting a finger to help them. This is complete nonsense.

Gianforte has available (for a limited window of time) tens of millions of dollars to buy some time needed to help struggling long-term care providers keep their doors open. If he is aware of some magical new “business model,” let’s hear about it. I've got news for the governor: long-term care is not and never has been a profit center.

These vital communities are closing weekly and the families and people they serve are in desperate straits. Leadership is called for, immediately; not pie-in-the-sky wishful thinking.

It's time for Gianforte, who thought he was up to the job, to prove he’s got the chops to find solutions, and not stand by idly while hundreds if not thousands of seniors and their families are faced with impossible, terrifying choices.

Jaq Quanbeck

Billings