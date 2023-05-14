I can’t quite understand how Gov. Greg Gianforte can sign a collection of anti-abortion bills claiming to stand up for the “rights of the unborn” while he and the supermajority trounce on the rights of the already born. How’s that work?

How are the rights of people who don’t even exist a higher priority than the rights of people struggling to make ends meet, find a place to live and live their lives in privacy?

He also claims to be about pro-life, pro-child and pro-family while at the same time signing bills that discriminate against his own child and reduce the freedom of families that don’t comply to his personal religious beliefs. It looks like some kind of sick game where you make people who don’t want children have them so you can make their lives miserable after they’re born. Unbelievable.