Letter to the editor: Gianforte getting an "F" in managing COVID cases

Two weeks ago, Gov. Greg Gianforte thought by showing up at St. James Medical Center in Butte, touting the availability of monoclonal antibody treatment, the citizenry of Montana would be fooled into believing that he is actually providing leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Don’t be fooled.
While monoclonal antibody treatment is one spoke in the wheel of treatments for patients already infected with COVID, (albeit under emergency approval only), it is a limited, reactive approach. Effective leaders know that proactive public health mitigation measures, such as vaccination, including mandates where needed, and masking, with requirements when needed, are a necessity to slow this runaway freight train of COVID cases.
Consistent messaging about testing, masking and vaccinating for the collective protection to the community is imperative. Other state governors are doing just that. The proof is in the statistics. Montana recently ranked first for new COVID cases per 100,000 people. This distinction means Gianforte is getting an "F" in COVID Management 101. Cases nationwide are dropping, but not here in Montana.
Because he chose to listen to uneducated Republican lawmakers instead of health care professionals, Gianforte signed HB 702 in the name of freedom and liberty. Governor, how much freedom and liberty are COVID patients on ventilators feeling? Or those who are already buried? How much freedom and liberty are the overwhelmed health care workers in every corner of the state feeling? Or children forced into remote learning again due to COVID outbreaks in masking “optional” schools? Gianforte is not fooling us or this virus.
Robin Johnson
Bozeman