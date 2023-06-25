Gov. Gianforte, get off your high horse and do something proactive. Does your own family suffer, go without? I think not. Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth where moths and vermin destroy. There is no justification in what you deem as acceptable. Absolutely repugnant. At one time I was in a position to be charitable even though my resources were very little. But my current status quo has left me tight as a tick on a dog. Montanans are scrambling to stay afloat. Making ends meet has its challenges and hardships. Unlike you, Mr. Governor, all high and mighty, we are not strolling down easy street. Our lives are chock full of speed bumps instead. I diligently try my hardest not to count my woes but to count my blessings instead of my problems. Where you, Sir, fall short. All your political promises have fallen on deaf ears. Just another politician with his own agenda. So a pox on you. I trust in the Lord to provide; I take Him at his word. Come down off your pedestal and meet us where we are at.