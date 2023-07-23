Gov. Greg Gianforte says he cares about all Montanans. His veto of Senate Bill 442 says the opposite. SB 442 allocated tens of millions of dollars from marijuana taxes to farmers, ranchers, rural roads, wildlife, hunters and veterans. It also allocates millions of dollars to Habitat Montana.

Gianforte's underhanded veto of SB 442 days after the Legislature adjourned ignores the wishes of 130 legislators and countless Montanans. This was perhaps the most bipartisan bill passed by the Legislature this past session.

The Legislature has the right to override the governor. Instead the governor is dishonestly attacking the Legislature's ability to fairly represent Montanans. Gianforte's attempt to prevent the Legislature from voting to override is underhanded and illegal.

Montana people love their public lands and Gianforte seems bent on undermining Habitat Montana, which is our best tool to protect wildlife habitat and make more land accessible to the public. The governor has not given any coherent reasons for his veto of SB 442. If you care about farmers, ranchers, public land, veterans and rural road maintenance you should be as outraged as I am. Contact the governor's office and tell him to allow the Legislature to have the last say as our state constitution stipulates.

Chris Scranton

Stevensville