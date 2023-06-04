So it seems our rich governor has chosen to turn a blind eye on his constituents when he vetoed the current bill on Medicaid with aging. There are many who can afford to live comfortably at home.

On the other end of the spectrum are those who rely on in-home care. With the budget cuts where do the funds come from? Obviously nothing is forthcoming from the governor's office.

Let me reiterate, a small majority, myself included, are not independently wealthy. Some have families who can step up when the time comes. Seniors who have family ties have there own families to support.

I entrusted the governor to have my best interests at heart. But like most politicians, Gianforte has his own agenda that leaves the rest of us sidelined. There should have been no questions or debate. Our elderly care and those under the umbrella of Medicaid are in shambles with little to no hope of repair thank you very much. This has got to be on a grand scale the biggest debacle for the books. Sink or swim.

Jennie M. Bodine

Billings