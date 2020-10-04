Letter to the editor: Gianforte is anti-science

As I understand it, Rep. Greg Gianforte supports the claim that humans and dinosaurs co-existed. In fact, they tell me that the museum he supports has a picture of Noah's Ark with dinosaurs on board. He apparently believes that all species on the planet are only a few thousand years old. This defies nearly every principal of natural science including critical measures such as carbon dating. If his claim was the case there could be no time for the ice age, or the inland sea, or the caldron of the Yellowstone. All science based on the half-life of elements would be debunked along with such things as mutations and adaptation.

I don't know how he rationalizes scientists drilling into the ice pack around the South Pole to determine the amount of greenhouse gasses in air bubbles that were trapped many thousands of years ago when the ice was formed.

Of course, like most of his political party associates, including the president, he is silent on the reality of climate change.

Gianforte can believe whatever he wants and worship as he sees fit. But he is asking us to vote for him so he can represent us as governor of our state. I cannot accept someone with such beliefs representing me as my governor, nor should you. In fact, I don't recall ever seeing him wearing a mask.