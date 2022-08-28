Letter to the editor: Gianforte is hurting Montanans

I had hoped that this letter would not have to be written but the problem at our local nursing home does not seem to be going away. The need to spend county money is all caused by one man, Gov. Greg Gianforte.

In January 2022 I met with the governor's people and asked for help since Medicaid was only paying about 60% of the cost of keeping residents in the nursing home. The normal rate was 95%. Almost all the department heads in Montana are from out of state, and I thought they had just made a mistake that is easily fixed. They said it could not be fixed. I knew they were wrong. But the governor had a plan. A department can request funds if they spend all their money. The governor had talked to the auditor's office and had decided not to spend $30 million of the Medicaid money. This would make it impossible for the Legislature to help even though they were ready to do so.

The plan is to close rural nursing homes and move the residents to big units and treat them like stacks of cordwood to cut costs. (See State Hospital). Gov. Gianforte offers Medicaid and cutting taxes etc., but who pays? Valley County has paid a heavy price. It has cost each household in Valley County over $500 to keep our nursing home open.

The question is, does having a change of address make you a true Montanan with true Montana values? I think not. I have worked with both parties, and I have never seen such a mean-spirited governor in all my years. With a little change of attitude, he could become one of us, until then he is just another Easterner trying to mess with our values and hurt our people.

Daryl Toews,

former state senator

VVH board member

Lustre