Letter to the editor: Gianforte is hurting, not helping

Letter to the editor: Gianforte is hurting, not helping

With record-setting temperatures in the entire West and wildfires burning out of control, our esteemed governor chose to back out of the 12-state climate change coalition with no alternative plan, and is most likely a denier of the self-made ruination of our planet.

When all the Western states are blackened by fire, icebergs melted, polar bears drowned, koala bears and kangaroos burned, what then? Keep mining coal, drilling for oil? We’d better wake up, even though I fear it’s too late.

Mary Kuehn

Columbus

