Letter to the editor: Gianforte is unqualified

There is a reason we didn’t elect Greg Gianforte as our governor in 2016.

He lost then because he was a rich guy from New Jersey who sued Montana to block access to public lands and supported a sales tax that would be devastating for everyday Montanans. He lost because he didn’t understand what Montanans are going through and what we need in a governor.

So, has Gianforte improved since we rejected him in 2016? Nope.

As our “representative” in D.C. he has been an abject failure, delivering nothing for Montana. He doesn’t even bother to show up, missing more votes than 93% of Congress. He cashes his paychecks and we get nothing in return.

If that wasn’t enough, he is now a convicted criminal. What an embarrassment it would be for Montana to elect a man which such horrid judgment that he physically assaulted an innocent individual. A violent criminal conviction would disqualify you from most jobs, and it should disqualify Gianforte from being governor.

Despite all this, Gianforte is trying to trick us into giving him more responsibility. He is doing this by lying about his record — claiming he created jobs that don’t exist, supporting positive things he never has, and being against disastrous policies he has and will always support.