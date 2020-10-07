Letter to the editor: Gianforte, Juras bad for stream access

Montana anglers who like access to our rivers and streams will be in for a rude awakening if Rep. Greg Gianforte and his running mate Kristen Juras take over the governor's office.

Gianforte is well known for suing Montana FWP to get rid of a stream access site next to his mansion. He did that before he ever ran for office and now wants us to believe he is for access. It's a lie, and he would sign the bill we know is coming from interests who want to make our streams private. In fact, Gianforte has given money to the group that has sued to get rid of our stream access law, and now he wants the veto pen on that law.

Juras, who is a Galt, has written that the stream access law is a "takings" of private property. She would be pushing for the repeal of that law too. Remember, the Galts were the very first folks to sue Montana for our stream access law and they are still trying to undo what we all hold near and dear.

Mike Cooney has always stood up for stream access, and will as governor. He has my vote.

JW Westman

Park City

