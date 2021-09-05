Letter to the editor: Gianforte needs to help farmers and ranchers

To Gov. Greg Gianforte: Plans to earmark more state monies to clean up forest land will not help farmers and ranchers in Montana right now who are suffering from the financial devastation caused by this year’s wildfires. Our biggest fire this year, the Richard Spring fire in Rosebud County, wasn’t in a prime logging area and destroyed as much grass as lumber.

Whether burned by fire or the sun, our Montana ranchers are hurting. One senior citizen, a ranch lady here in Yellowstone County, is facing having to sell out because she can’t afford hay — selling for $250 to $300 per ton — to feed her small herd over the winter.

Wheat farmers aren’t any better off. What the drought left, a plague of grasshoppers finished.

So, stop telling us about more forest renewal to clean up dead trees, and give us your plans to help your fellow Montanans. Or at least let us know that you give a damn.

Sharie Pyke

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0