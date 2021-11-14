Letter to the editor: Gianforte needs to support kid vaccinations

I was shocked to read the article on Nov. 8 regarding the Gianforte administration nixing the DPHHS COVID vaccine advertisement campaign that included children. Children need to be in school, and parents at work for many reasons including physical, emotional, and economic health. Vaccinations have long been a part of kids going to school. Think about the polio, smallpox, and measles/mumps/rubella vaccines, for example.

Be a leader, Gov. Gianforte. Take a real stand to support evidence-based, scientific approaches to mitigating a nasty virus. Please stop the political pandering. Get out front and do all you can to promote vaccinating as many people as possible — this includes children. You hide behind “personal responsibility” and “undermining parental consent.” COVID-19 is a virus that causes severe suffering and deaths; it should not be treated as a political football.

Please, governor, change your tone from a lukewarm endorsement of COVID vaccinations to full-blown ad campaigns that encourage all Montanans to band together to combat this virus and get our economy and communities back on a healthy track. Studies have shown that children can be safely vaccinated. These vaccine platforms that have been researched for decades. Trust the science that took American ingenuity and adapted, tested, and manufactured multiple COVID vaccines. Support the FDA and CDC recommendations.