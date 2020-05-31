Letter to the editor: Gianforte putting corporate interests before people

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I keep getting old-time feelings. Born in Montana of immigrant parents, we were called “dirty Russians.” I got in so many fist fights in our rural school yard to the point my antagonist and I were called Jack Dempsey and Joe Lewis. My boxing gloves are out again in response to the headline “House Dems’ $3T bill ‘careless’ Gianforte says.”

Gianforte implies some states don’t deserve money and rebate checks may go to immigrants. The bill, also called the Hero’s Fund, is mostly intended for small businesses and workers. It was “careless” when he voted to give $2T tax cuts to the rich in 2017. Economist say the trickle down didn’t happen, jobs were lost and corporations bought back stock. These same people benefited heavily from recent stimulus bills.

Apparently, Republicans will only consider another bill if it has more tax cuts to big businesses that supposedly create jobs. Trickle down baloney! I’m tired of being shamed to believe socialism is a dirty word when wealthy have benefited from “socialism for the rich” for decades. Is it any better than communism when the oligarchs/Republicans dole scraps to keep the masses poor and manipulate the vote to stay in power?